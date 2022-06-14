Mr. Joey Bright, 55, of Girdler, passed away Thursday evening, June 9, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of Denver and Carolyn Sue Peters Bright born on October 20, 1966 at the Pineville Community Hospital.
Joey was a former self-employed carpenter and was a member of the Coles Branch Baptist Church. Joey enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, Chevy trucks and trading or selling knives. He loved his wife “Pearl” and his children more than anything.
On Valentine’s Day, 1998, he united in marriage with Debbie Smith and to this union two children were born.
In addition to his beloved wife, his “Pearl”, Debbie, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Bright-Keck; grandparents, Hubert Peters and Sally Bolton and John R. and Tressie Bright; mother and father-in-law, Bill and Winnie Smith.
Survivors include his loving children, Bianca Paige Bright and Matthew Bright, both of Girdler; his parents, Denver and Carolyn Bright, of Stinking Creek; sisters, Sheena Frost and husband, Dennis, of Knoxville, TN, Jennifer Bright-Brown and husband, Efrem, of Corbin and Ashley Bright-Mills and husband Tommy, of Corbin; a brother, Michael Bright and wife, Billie of Girdler; cherished grandchildren, Jayden, Aubrey and Chevy Bright; a special sister-in-law, Joyce Jordan; a host of nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 15 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Jerry Smith and Rev. Josh Smith officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Calvin Jordan Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday between 6 and 9 P.M. and on Wednesday after 10 A.M. until the funeral hour.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Barbourville ARH Hospital and the Knox Funeral Home for their kindness and care during their difficult time.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
