Mr. John Shepherd age 81 of Barbourville departed this life on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Nancy (Jones) Shepherd and the son of Evan Roscoe Shepherd and Gracie (Overbey) Shepherd born to them on January 6, 1940 in Virginia. Mr. Shepherd attended the Heritage of Truth Church. He enjoyed deer hunting and riding his four-wheeler. He was a retired heavy equipment operator.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Evan and Gracie Shepherd, his four brothers, Coleman Shepherd, Clifford Shepherd, James Shepherd and Evan Shepherd, Jr. and one sister, Anna Lee Mahan.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his loving wife of fifty-five years, Nancy Shepherd, his two sons, Richard Dean Shepherd and wife Jenny and Jeffery Dewayne Shepherd and wife Lisa, five grandchildren, John Edward Shepherd and wife Tippori, Daniel Paul Shepherd, Jonathan Carl Shepherd, Lauren Shepherd and Tiffany Balmer and husband John, his great grandchildren, Bristol Kaye, Brooklynn, Regina and Cayden, all of Heidrick. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Shepherd will be conducted on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Craig Thomas and Rev. David Mounce officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Shepherd Family Cemetery at Heidrick, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Rick Shepherd, Jeffery Shepherd, John Edward Shepherd, Jonathan Shepherd, Daniel Shepherd and Calvin Shepherd. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 1:00.
To the Shepherd family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
