John Miller, age 81, husband of Sue (Walden) Miller of London, Kentucky passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at St. Joseph London Hospital.
He was the father of Anthony Miller and wife Sherri of London, Kentucky, Diana Dimarie and husband Dan of Santa Fe, Mexico, Karen Nunn and husband Russell, and Betty Myer and husband Butch all of Independence, Kentucky; the brother of Verda Smith of Michigan. He is also survived by his step children; by six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Veach Miller and Nannie (Powell) Miller; and by six brothers and three sisters.
A Memorial service for John Miller will be held at a later date. London Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
