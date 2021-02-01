Barbourville, Ky. - John Peter Haponik was born to John S. Haponik and Julia T. Haponik (nee Nowakowski) on May 16, 1957, his father’s birthday. He died from COVID-19 on January 29, 2021 at the age of 63.
John grew up in Braintree, Massachusetts and graduated from Braintree High School in 1975. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1979. While in college, he joined the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity and served as social committee chairperson for one year.
John’s career took him to Paducah, KY, where he met the love of his life, Darlene, in the science fiction section of a bookstore. He asked her for advice on a good book to read. She kept suggesting things he’d already read. Finally, she suggested The Chronicles of Thomas Covenant series, saying she’d already read most of it, but was waiting for the most recent book to come out in paperback. John said he had it in hardcover, if she’d like to come back to his place and borrow it. And she did.
He worked for Air Products in Calvert City for most of his career. He also worked for Air Products in Baton Rouge, LA and at the Marathon Oil Refinery in Robinson, IL.
John retired in 2009 due to health issues and moved to Somerset, KY. A lifelong fisherman, gardener, and video gamer, retirement afforded him the opportunity to perfect his delicious Fire Cat Fudge.
His quiet manner, patience and sense of humor will be missed by all who love him.
John is survived by his wife, Darlene Haponik (nee Hendricks); his children, Stacy and Michael; and his sisters, Joanne Cole and Gayle Haponik.
A graveside service is planned for John on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Lay Cemetery in Little Brush Creek. Father George Thellikalayil will officiate. The family has chosen Jessica Whitis, Kayla Davis, Stephen Mills, Risk Christman, and Michael Haponik as Casket Bearers.
In Lieu of flowers, The Haponik family has asked that donations be made to the Pulaski County Animal Shelter in honor of John.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of John Peter Haponik.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., established over 100 years ago, is in charge of servicing all arrangements for John Peter Haponik.
