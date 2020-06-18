Barbourville, Kentucky - John William Alford, 91, of Corbin, passed away June 17, 2020. Mr. Alford's obit is currently being written and will be posted later this week.
The Alford family will receive friends at the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel, Friday, June 19, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A graveside funeral service will be held at the Barbourville Cemetery, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. Dr. Bruce Jung will be officiating, assisted by Mike Saunders.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, extends our sincere condolences to the family of John William Alford.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of all arrangements for John William Alford.
