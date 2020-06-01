Mrs. Johnnie Lynn Ayers, 47, of Henderson, formerly of Bimble, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of Carol Jo Marler Short and the late John William Farmer born on August 8, 1972 in Corbin.
Johnnie was a former office manager and a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She enjoyed scrapbooking, reading and spending time with family and friends.
In 2014, she united in marriage with Lonnie Rick Ayers in Perry County.
Survivors include her husband, Lonnie Rick Ayers of Henderson; her mother, Carol Jo Short and husband, Steve, of St. Augustine, FL; two beloved children, Corey Michael Mitchell of Lexington and Matthew William Shea Miller of Bimble; a sister, Kari Ann Shelton of Midland, MI; bonus children, Brenna Rae Yeager and John Michael Chase Miller and wife, Brianna all of Barbourville and Nicki Kaitlyn Brandy Ayers of Corbin; bonus grandchildren, Chance Kaiden Ray Yeager and Ada Jaelynn Rae Miller; beloved nephews, Jakob Daniel Shelton and Aaron David Ray Shelton; a darling niece, Piper Sloan; among other loved ones and dear friends that Johnnie Lynn touched and inspired during her life.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, June 1 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Paul Frederick and Rev. Garrett Garland officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Anderson Campbell Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Corey Mitchell, Shea Miller, Chase Miller, Jakob Shelton, Aaron Shelton, Sawyer Corey and Devon Moyers.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
