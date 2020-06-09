Johnny Hubbard, 65, passed away peacefully, June 5, 2020. Johnny was happily born to Marie (Smith) Hubbard and John D. Hubbard, in Clay County, on July 2, 1954. Johnny spent his youth in Manchester, before marrying on September 28, 1974, his adored Gracie Smith, his friend from childhood, who became his partner and his best friend for life. Johnny and Gracie chose the Trace Branch Community in which to settle down and raise their two adored sons, John and Chris. Johnny was an amazing role model for his two sons, whom he was so supportive of, always setting a good example for them. Johnny provided stability, security and unwavering deep love to his wife and children – The Hubbard home, was a joyful home.
A hardworking man, was Johnny Hubbard. For numerous years, Johnny rose at 4:30 a.m. everyday to work as a deep mine electrician for the James River Mining Company. In his free time, Johnny enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Johnny had a green thumb, his bountiful gardens always producing food to feed the many family and friends who frequented his home.
Johnny was a person, whom everyone who knew him, looked up to, as he was kind, loyal, understanding and strong in his faith. Johnny cared deeply about his friends and community. If Johnny knew you, he considered you family. Johnny treasured the numerous children, he and Gracie generously opened their home to over the years. He became a father figure to them – the children, were drawn to Johnny’s patient demeanor and they knew they could always count on him for a funny prank or joke, for a much-needed smile, for words of wisdom, and for steadfast support. This huge extended family, in turn, dearly loved and respected their “Pap”.
Johnny was a Godly man with a servant’s heart. His character spoke volumes. A quote by John C. Maxwell describes him well: “A leader is one who knows the way. Goes the way. And shows the way.” Mr. Hubbard was a faithful follower, in his younger years, of Scalf Chapel, and in his later years, of Locust Grove Baptist Church. Johnny had special memories also, of attending Parkway Baptist Church, where he loved listening to the sermons given by his special friend, Pastor Jerry Vaughn. Throughout his life, Johnny was a fervent prayer warrior, who prayed for many who suffered. Those fortunate enough to have him watching over them, have shared that they could feel his prayers and the spirit of God.
Johnny was preceded in death by his mother, Marie (Smith) Hubbard and his father, John D. Hubbard. Left to mourn his passing are his beloved wife, Gracie (Smith) Hubbard of Trace Branch and his two dear sons: Chris Hubbard and his wife, Crystal, of Barbourville and John Hubbard and his wife, Donna, of Somerset; four sisters and two brothers, all of Manchester, Ky: Evelyn Hubbard, Maxine Hubbard, Corene Hubbard, Joyce Wilson, Willard Hubbard and Mickey Joe Hubbard. Johnny also leaves behind two precious grandchildren: Hines Hubbard and Aiden Hall Hubbard, as well as, a host of children, young adults, and other extended family whom lovingly knew him as "Pap".
The family of Mr. Johnny Hubbard will receive friends at the Locust Grove Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour of 2:00 p.m. Reverend David Barnard and Reverend Ralph David Halcomb will officiate. Mr. Hubbard will be laid to rest in the Barbourville City Cemetery. Those serving as Pallbearers will be Rodney Wagers, Eathan Fisher, Jeff Fisher, Tim Cain, Jacob Martin, Nathan Fisher, Tyler Gray, Travis Cain, Tommy Thacker and Mikey Smith. Honorary Pallbearers for Mr. Hubbard will be Jason Smith, Jason Root, special friends of the Scalf Chapel and the Locust Grove Baptist Church and members of the Clay County EMS.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, along with the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Johnny Hubbard.
