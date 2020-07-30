Johnny Clark Singleton, age 72 of Bledsoe, KY was born on November 21, 1947 in Knox County, KY to the late William Bill Singleton and Edna Mae Alred Singleton and departed this life on July 27, 2020 in the Harlan ARH Hospital. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed 4-wheeling, fishing, rebuilding cars, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, 4 brothers: Thomas Singleton, Bill Singleton, Arnold Singleton, and Elmer Singleton; and a sister: Lucille Singleton preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving companion of 25 years: Nettie Mae Burkhart of Bledsoe; children: John Singleton and wife Rebekah, and Deborah Napier and husband Chris all of Barbourville, Doyle Burkhart, Terry Burkhart, Byron Burkhart, Sonya Burkhart, and Barbara Burkhart all of Bledsoe; 3 sisters: Joanne Scoroff of IN, Joyce Zamponi and husband Rocky of MI, and Ella Haldorf and husband Jim of Artemus; grandchildren: Jonathon, Jade, Karlee, Ashley, and Kaiden; great grandchildren: Kolton, Kyston, Knox, Cassidy, and Chase; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Johnny Singleton will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 8:00 P.M.. Family and friends will meet at the Meadowview Cemetery on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. for the Committal Service with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Barbourville Funeral Home for a limited visitation on Friday from 6 P.M. to the funeral hour at 8. Due to the ongoing COVID Pandemic facemasks and Social Distancing will be required.
To the loving family of Mr. Johnny Singleton, Larry, Gene, Doyle and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.