Barbourville, Ky. – Johnny William Carroll, 72, of Corbin, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on August 26, 2020. Johnny was the son of Walter William Carroll and Nannie Brown Carroll, joyfully born to them on April 26, 1948 in Pineville. As a young man, Johnny was a proud Lynch Bulldog, and played on the 1963 Lynch Class A State Championship Football team. During his senior year, he represented the Kentucky High School All-Star Team, and played against the West Virginia All-Star Team in the Kiwanis Bowl.
He served his country as a Sergeant in the U. S. Army, between 1969 to 1971, during the Vietnam War, and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Heroic Service in a combat zone. Upon returning to civilian life, Johnny worked for U.S. Steel and the Arch Coal Mining Company where he worked for 27 years. He coached the Reds in the Tri-City Little League for many years and was highly respected by other coaches and players. Later in life, Johnny worked as a corrections officer for Wallens Ridge State Prison, Big Stone Gap Virginia. He was a member of the Cumberland Missionary Baptist Church (Cumberland) and he cherished his church family.
Johnny loved his family and friends immensely and they loved him in return. He was known as the “Rock” of his family and described by his wife as being a “Great Husband” and by his daughter as being the “Best Dad in the World”. Johnny treasured his time with family and friends. He also loved golfing with the Traveling Road Show and attending sporting events with his grandson, Luke – rarely ever missing any of his games.
Johnny was very proud that he served in the Vietnam War and was always respectful of other veterans, often fondly acknowledging the brotherhood they shared and if possible, striking up conversations with them to learn about their experiences in the military.
In addition to his parents, Walter William Carroll and Nannie Brown Carroll, Johnny was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Donald Carroll, by two sisters: Mary Katherine McCarthy and Patty L. Carroll, and a by step-son, Phillip Paul Cummins.
Johnny is survived by his beloved wife Tonnie Yaden Carroll and by his dear daughter, Lesli Gilliam and son-in-law, Eric Gilliam. Also left behind to mourn Johnny’s passing are his siblings: two brothers: Doug Carroll and Clifford Carroll, and three sisters: Dorothy Perkins, Ann Carroll Freeman and Nyoka Carroll Hall. Two grandchildren and one step-son also survive Johnny and will miss him greatly: Luke Gilliam, Paislee Cummins and Cade Cummins. A host of nieces and nephews will greatly miss Johnny as well.
