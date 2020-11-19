Mr. Johnny Wyatt, 71, of London, formerly of Barbourville, passed away Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Bill and Lucille McDonald Wyatt born on January 5, 1949 in Knox County.
Johnny was a owner and operator of the former London Slaughter House and a member of the Emmanuel Methodist Church. He loved 57 Chevrolets, enjoyed watching auto auctions and spending time with his dog, Spike.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jenny Hensley.
Survivors include his wife, Suda Jean Allen of London; four children, Johnny Daryl Wyatt of Barbourville, Tammy Payne and husband, Scott, of Girdler, David Wyatt and Deana of London and Chris Mills and wife, Shannon, of Lily; two sisters, June Hubbard of Barbourville and Freda Hensley and husband, Glen, of Gray; five brothers, Arthur Ray Wyatt and wife, Nona, of Indiana, George Wyatt and wife, Ann, of Gray, Paul Wyatt of Corbin, Robert Wyatt and Randall Wyatt both of Barbourville; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
