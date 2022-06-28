Barbourville standout athlete Jordan Collins has been a staple to multiple sports teams throughout his high school career. With the basketball team, Collins’ leadership made him vital to the team’s success, and crucial in helping navigate through various changes within the program throughout his career. With the baseball team, Collins helped lead the Tigers to multiple district championship games, and regional tournaments.
Following his final season as a Barbourville Tiger, Collins committed to further his academic and athletic career with the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, playing baseball for the Patriots. He penned his letter of intent to the school on Friday at Barbourville High School, surrounded by family and friends.
Collins explained that the comparable atmosphere between Barbourville and University of the Cumberlands played an important part in his decision to commit. With the university in relatively close proximity to Barbourville, Collins already knows a few other student-athletes suit up for the Pats.
“I chose the University of the Cumberlands because of the similar environment that I’ve had at Barbourville,” he said. “It’s a close-to-home school that has people I know, and others I can get to know. The Barbourville community has treated me with support throughout my high school career, and I am blessed to have them in my corner.”
Collins feels prepared for the next phase of baseball, thanks to some great preparation from the Barbourville baseball staff, and head coach Sam Creasy.
“Coach Creasy and the rest of the coaching staff have prepared me for this next step,” he continued. “I couldn’t be more thankful to them for that. It was an easy choice to further my academics and baseball career at the Cumberlands. I’ve always dreamed of playing college baseball, and when they reached out I had no doubt that’s what I wanted to do! Go Patriots!”
