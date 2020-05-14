Joseph Christopher "Chris" Burkhart, 44, passed away at his home in Corbin on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Chris is survived by his wife, Shawna Gaines Burkhart; mother, Kay King; sisters, Missy Burkhart Skinner (Gus) and Sonya Burkhart; brother, David Burkhart; and several other family members to mourn his passing.
A more complete obituary will be published when available.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements are private for the family by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.
