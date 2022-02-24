Mrs. Joyce Bernadette Logan, 76, of Bryants Store, passed away Monday morning, February 21, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Bernard and Ethyl White Comeau born on August 22, 1945 in Queens, NY.
Joyce was a former secretary with the KCEOC and a member of the St. Gregory Catholic Church. She enjoyed macramé, making candles, bird watching, crafting and musical of all types, especially rock.
On February 14, 1976, she united in marriage with Royce John Logan in Hollywood, FL.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Comeau.
Survivors include her loving husband, John Logan of Bryants Store; two children, Terri Tye and husband, Johnny, of Corbin and Timothy Logan of Bryants Store; a sister, Denise Comeau; five grandchildren, Brittany Logan, Erin Sizemore, Madison Logan, John Michael Logan and Logan Tye; two great grandchildren, Harley and Blake Hammons; among other loved ones and friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, February 25 at 2 P.M. with Father George Manni officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday between 6 and 8 P.M. with a Rosary service at 7:30 P.M. and Friday prior to the funeral hour.
