Joyce Gregory Baxter, 82, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021. Born May 15, 1938, she was the daughter of the late John R. Gregory and Nellie Earls Gregory.
She had attended 19th Street Church of Christ and Sojourn Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Truman Gregory, Bill Gregory, and Chester Gregory.
She is survived by two daughters: Lori Abney and Nelda (Curtis) Hopkins; and grandchildren: John and Josh Hopkins, Dean (Bri) Abney, and Lexi Abney, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Locust Grove Cemetery.
Hart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements
