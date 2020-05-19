Joyce Jean Smallwood, 72, of Corbin passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital.

Born August 27, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Margie Ridener. In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donnie Ridener.

She leaves behind two daughters: Donna Helton Grady and Deana Smallwood; granddaughter, Kayla Reeves and husband Josh; grandson, Gavin Smallwood; great granddaughter, Ardyn Norah Reeves; sister, Sharon King; and brother, Jerry Ridener, as well as a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic and Joyce’s personal wishes, a private graveside service will be held.

