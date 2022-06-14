Mrs. Joyce Penny Maxie, 75, of Tye Bend Road, the widow of Roland “Puny” Maxie, passed away Friday afternoon, June 10, 2022 at the Rockcastle Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Garrett and Sudie Mills Bargo born on March 17, 1947.
Joyce was a homemaker and attended Swan Pond Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents and husband, Roland, she is preceded in death by brothers, Haston and Arvil Lee Bargo; sister, Onlee Mills; nephews, Jeffery Bargo and Larry Mills; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Bargo.
Survivors include her two beloved children, Gary Maxie and wife, Evelyn and Linda Leath and husband, James both of Flat Lick; a sister, Axie Bargo of Barbourville; brothers, Boad Bargo and wife, Billie and Joe Bargo, both of Davis Bend; treasured grandchildren, Jeffery Leath, Jarrett and Nicholas Maxie and Amber Gray and husband, Charlie; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 15 at 8 P.M. with Rev. Terry Smith officiating.
She will be laid to rest at 1 P.M. on Thursday, June 16 in the Hendricks Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday evening after 6 P.M. until the funeral hour at 8 P.M.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
