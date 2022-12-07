This is the Season of Giving. . . the ladies of GFWC Kentucky BJWSC with the help of Barbourville Shrine Club, purchased & wrapped presents for 43 foster children in Knox County with a donation of $3,225. They also bought & stuffed 400 packages of toboggans, mittens & candy canes for KCEOC’s first start programs. Another 100 toboggans & mittens are donated to the White Flag Ministries in Corbin. In addition, a $200 donation was made to thirteenth schools in Barbourville City & Knox County for their Angel Trees. These are just a few ways we wanted to give back to our community. We want to wish everyone a safe & merry Christmas!
Jr. Study Club making Christmas bright for many
