The GFWC Kentucky BJWSC held their 1st meeting of the 2022 - 2023 club year on Tuesday, July 26th at 101 on North Main. Hostesses were Sherri Hammons and Rita Wood. Anne Pedersen, Arts & Culture State Chairman, presented a program on The Art of Creating a Table Scape with the assistance of Allie Katherine Baker. She showed fellow club members a simple way to create a Red, White & Blue place setting with a Chinoiserie twist. The new officers are: President - Frankie Jozell Abner 1st Vice President - Jimberly Watts Parliamentarian - Sherri Hammons Recording Secretary - Michaela Hollin 2nd Vice President - Brooke Strong Treasurer - Ann Banfield Clubwomen shared a wonderful fellowship and are excited in planning for the 2022 Daniel Boone Festival, which will be from Oct 3rd to 8th this year.
Jr. Woman's Study Club holds first meeting of calendar year
