Frankie Abner, President of GFWC Kentucky BJWSJ presenting a check to Charles Lovell, CEO Barbourville ARH and member of the Knox County Autism Foundation Board. The GFWC Kentucky BJWSC donated $10,000 to the Barbourville ARH Hospital to support their efforts to get the ER department Autism Certified and the hospital as a whole 80% certified. The estimated cost of certification is $65,000. The Knox County Autism Foundation Board and Barbourville Hospital Auxiliary, as well as our community have planned a number of fund raisers to help reach this goal. They include:Baseball Team Fund Raiser, selling T-shirts with Autism puzzle pieces,5K Run at the ending of April,Area schools doing penny collections,Arts & Crafts fair on June 2nd & 3rd, organized by the Barbourville ARH Auxiliary. The ultimate goal is that when a parent brings a child with Autism or Autism Spectrum in, staff would know what to do. A sensory room will be included in the new sports complex addition being built by the hospital.
