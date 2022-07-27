The GFWC Kentucky BJWSC held their 1st meeting of the 2022 - 2023 club year on Tuesday, July 26th at 101 on North Main. Hostesses were Sherri Hammons and Rita Wood.
Anne Pedersen, Arts & Culture State Chairman, presented a program on The Art of Creating a Table Scape with the assistance of Allie Katherine Baker. She showed fellow club members a simple way to create a Red, White & Blue place setting with a Chinoiserie twist.
The new officers are: President - Frankie Jozell Abner 1st Vice President - Jimberly Watts Parliamentarian - Sherri Hammons Recording Secretary - Michaela Hollin 2nd Vice President - Brooke Strong Treasurer - Ann Banfield
Clubwomen shared a wonderful fellowship and are excited in planning for the 2022 Daniel Boone Festival, which will be from Oct 3rd to 8th this year.
 