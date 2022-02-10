Laurel County Circuit Court Judge Gregory Lay has ruled in favor of London in the annexation lawsuit regarding property off of Exit 29.
The decision was filed on Wednesday, and Lay granted London’s motion for summary judgement.
“We have just received the ruling through our lawyers who are reviewing and will evaluate the possibility of an appeal,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus.
Lay heard oral arguments from both London and Corbin’s attorneys in July 2021.
Corbin officials filed a lawsuit in response to the London City Council approving the annexation of the former King’s Truck Stop property.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
