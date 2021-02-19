Judy Faye Daniel Taylor, age 56 of Barbourville, was born in Liberty, KY on October 23, 1964 to the late Mitchell and Roberta Ferry Daniel and departed this life on February 3, 2021 at her home. She was a member of Dripping Springs Church and enjoyed taking rides in the country, watching the Waltons and Little House on the Prairie, listening to Elvis Presley, her second love, spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, a brother: Melvin Daniel; 2 sisters: Mary Daniel and Margaret Daniel; and father-in-law: John Taylor preceded her in death.
Judy is survived by her loving husband: Neal Taylor of Barbourville; a daughter: Judy Taylor of Barbourville; 2 sons: Scott Taylor of Barbourville and Jonah Taylor of Lexington; 2 brothers: Michael Daniel and Vernon Daniel and wife Sylvia all of Russell Springs; 3 grandchildren: Jasmine Southerland, Jacob Southerland, and Jordan Southerland; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
A Graveside Service for Mrs. Judy Taylor will be conducted on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. in the Rosenwald Cemetery with family officiating. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends will gather at the Rosenwald Cemetery Saturday at 3. Due to the continuing COVID-19 Pandemic, and new regulations from our Governor on gatherings all who attend will be required to wear face mask and practice Social Distancing.
To the loving family of Mrs. Judy Taylor, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
