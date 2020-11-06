Mrs. Julia “Trixie” McVey, 96, of Hinkle, the widow of Major McVey, passed away Sunday morning, November 1, 2020 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Bradley and Alice Carnes Merida.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, November 8 at 2 P.M. She will be laid to rest in the Obie Mills Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines will be followed during all services including the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, guests and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.