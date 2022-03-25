June Godsey, age 63 of Pineville was born in Pineville, KY on November 11, 1958 to the late Ance and Della Fuson Teague and departed this life on March 19, 2022 n the St. Joseph of London Hospital. She was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed visiting, playing with the grandchildren and great grandchildren, watching Gunsmoke, and time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, a host of siblings including her twin sister; Judy Catron and sister: Myrtle Catron preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving husband: Ricky Godsey of Pineville; children: Elaine Harris and husband Lee of Covington, KY, Dewayne Godsey and wife April of Rockholt, and Ivan Roberts, Jr. and wife Kylin of Flat Lick; 3 brothers: Tommy Teague and wife Missy, Luther Teague and wife Lynn, and Clyde Teague and wife Karen all of Pineville; a sister: Jewell Mosley and husband Nick of Pineville; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Funeral Services for Mrs. June Godsey will be conducted in the Green Camp Holiness Church on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Gary Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in the Taylor Family Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Green Camp Holiness Church on Friday from 12 Noon to the funeral hour at 2.
To the loving family of Mrs. June Godsey, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.