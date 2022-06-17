June 19 will mark the second observation of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. This year the Kentucky House passed a bill declaring Juneteenth a state holiday that failed to make it out of committee in the senate.
Last year, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. The bill declares Juneteenth a federal holiday, the first to be created since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.
On June 19, 1865, federal troops reached Galveston, Texas. Two years earlier the Emancipation Proclamation had declared the more than 3.5 million slaves living in the Confederacy free. As Union troops captured more and more secessionist territory, the proclamation provided the legal framework for the liberation of the enslaved. When the army reached Galveston in 1965, the 250,000 plus slaves in Texas were declared free by an executive decree two months after the surrender of General Robert E. Lee.
The people freed in Texas began commemorating the day right away. In 1872, a group of former slaves raised $1,000 and purchased a 10-acre plot in Houston, Texas that became Emancipation Park. Today the park continues to host Juneteenth celebrations and stands as the oldest park in the state. Texas would become the first state to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday in 1980.
Kentucky doesn’t currently observe Juneteenth as a state holiday. In 2005, the state did begin recognizing the day as Juneteenth National Independence Day. Senator Robert Stivers noted this in a statement released on June 13, “In 2005, the Kentucky General Assembly enacted legislation requiring the Governor to proclaim each June 19 ‘Juneteenth National Freedom Day,’ encouraging Kentuckians to celebrate, honor and reflect on the significant contributions African Americans have played in United States history. Kentucky, along with other states, already recognizes June 19 as a federal holiday. I encourage all Kentuckians to celebrate this significant turning point in American history.”
Knox County’s State Representative for the 86th District, Tom O’Dell Smith, gave the following statement to The Mountain Advocate: “Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration marking the end of slavery in the United States of America. I feel that it is important to pass on from generation to generation our history and how important it is to recognize man as equal no matter their color. On June 19th, 1865, Union soldiers told enslaved Black Americans that they were free. My prayer is this - that we never forget where we have been so we never go backwards, but forward, not only as a person, but as a nation.”
