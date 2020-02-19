GFWC KY Barbourville Junior Woman's Study Club are proud and excited to share and celebrate the award that two of our members have received. Ashley Doolin and Preshus Howard were nominated by the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates for the Lisa Allgood in Excellence in Kidney Disease Education Award through the Kentucky Chapter-National Kidney Foundation and they won! As Kentucky Donate Life Ambassadors and members of BJWSC educating others on organ donation is a passion they both enjoy and for good reason. Ashley is a double-organ transplant recipient and loves to share her story and graciousness of her selfless donor and their family. Everyone can be a hero, sign-up today at registermeky.org.
Junior Woman's Study Club members recieve awards
