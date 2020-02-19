New members
Pictured from left to right are: Marcia Mills, Jessica Abner, Mary Hudson & Mandi Hearld. 

The GFWC KY Barbourville Junior Woman's Study Club would like to introduce and welcome our four new members that joined in January. We are excited to have them join our group and look forward to see what new ideas these ladies come up with. 

