Justin Lee Mullis, age 26 of Williamsburg, KY was born in Barbourville, KY on August 11, 1995to the late Clarence Lunsford and Lois Lambdin Rains and departed this life on August 5, 2022 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed working, and time with family and friends.
His father: Clarence Lunsford; and grandfather: Carl Lambdin preceded him in death.
Justin is survived by his loving mother: Lois Rains of Williamsburg; a brother: Daniel Earl Mullis of Williamsburg; 3 sisters: Erykah Mullis of Corbin, and Crystal Lunsford and Victoria Lunsford both of Williamsburg; and a host of other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Justin Mullis will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel Monday, August 8, 2022 at 4:00 P.M. with Rev. Glenn Collins officiating. Burial will be private to the family. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Barbourville Funeral Home Monday from 1:00 P.M. to the funeral hour at 4.
To the loving family of Mr. Justin Mullis, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.