On November 14, 2020 at approximately 11:55 pm Knox County Deputy Bobby Jones was advised by 911 dispatch they had received a call from a juvenile stating her mother, who was driving a white Nissan, was under the influence and had stopped at the Green Road Baptist Church on Highway 11.
On November 15, 2020 at approximately 12:20 am Deputy Jones arrived at the church and observed a white Nissan attempting to leave the parking lot. After checking the driver, Deputy Jones determined she was under the influence. A syringe and rubber tie strap were also found in her possession. There were four (4) children, ages 7 months, 1 year, 5 years and 10 years old, inside the vehicle.
Deputy Jones arrested Lindsay Handshoe age 28 of East Bernstadt, KY charging her with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License. Four (4) counts of Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was also charged with Resisting Arrest, Menacing and Disorderly Conduct-1st Degree when she begin to scream and refuse to get inside the cruiser.
Lindsay Handshoe was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Child Protective Services was called to the scene and assumed control of the children.
Knox County Deputy Scott Wilson and Knox EMS assisted at the scene.
