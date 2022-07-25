On July 19, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm Knox County 911 received a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store located on KY 11 in the Little Poplar Creek area of Knox County.
Sheriff Mike Smith and available deputies responded to the scene. During the investigation, they learned that a young white male armed with a knife had come into the store and confronted an employee demanding money. Approximately $100.00 was taken from the cash register. The perpetrator fled on foot on south KY 11.
The suspect was identified and then located at a residence on KY 11 near the Dollar General Store. While attempting to take the suspect into custody, he became combative, resisted arrest and threatened to do bodily harm to all the officers present.
The suspect, a 17 year old juvenile, was taken into custody and charged with Robbery-1 st Degree, Resisting Arrest, Assault-3 rd Degree/Police Officer and Terroristic Threating.
The CDW was contacted and assumed control of the juvenile.
