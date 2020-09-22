Katherine Cupp Rose age 99 of Corbin, KY was born in Harlan, KY on March 22, 1921 to the late Harrison Cupp and departed this life on September 19, 2020 in the Christian Care Community Center in Corbin, KY. She was of the Baptist faith, and enjoyed Gardening, Sewing, cooking, and spending time with family and friends, especially the grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, her husband: Tom T.W. Rose: 3 sons: Edward Lee Hensley, MacArthur Hensley, and George Rose; A Grandson; Jeremey Hensley and a Granddaughter; Barbra Hensley preceded her in death.
Katherine is survived by her loving children: Lige Hensley of Florida, Lawrence Rose and wife Roberta of Corbin, KY, Billy Joe Rose of Stearns, KY, and Betty Hensley and husband Jerry of Dayton, Ohio; 14 Grandchildren; 9 great Grandchildren; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.