Mrs. Kathy Marie Rose, 48, of Flat Lick, passed away Saturday evening, October 30, 2021 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Danville. She was the daughter of Gennie Gambrel Dye and the late Sammy Dye born on March 10, 1973 in Middlesboro.
Kathy was a homemaker and a member of the Concord Baptist Church where she served as youth leader. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister.
On April 17, 1992, she united in marriage with Jimmy Dale Rose and to this union a daughter was born.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Dye.
Survivors include her loving husband, Jimmy Dale Rose of Flat Lick; her mother, Gennie Dye of Flat Lick; a dearly loved daughter, Chloe Rose of Flat Lick; a sister, Sandy Jackson of Middlesboro; a bonus sister, Michelle Brown of Woodbine; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, November 5 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Brandon Dunn and Rev. Terry Roberts officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Davis Cemetery at Acorn Fork.
Casket bearers will be Nathan Brown, Zack Brown, Logan Brown, Wendell Smith, Joseph Smith, Ryan Bays and Huey Jackson Jr.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Friday prior to the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to either the Concord Baptist Church Youth Group or to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
