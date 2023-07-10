In 2011, the Kay Jay community and surrounding area was devastated by a flash flood that destroyed homes and saw one person lose their life. Now 12 years later, a program is being rolled out that will offer residents of the Kay Jay, Warren, Trosper and Wheeler communities an opportunity to potentially sell their home via a Voluntary Buyout Program.
On Monday, July 10 beginning at noon, representatives with the Knox County Fiscal Court will begin going house to house in the community to distribute flyers announcing the Emergency Watershed Protection Home Buyout Program.
An informational meeting with Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 at the Kay Jay Community Park.
The program is completely voluntary. Those interested in signing up will need to provide a copy of their deed and a PVA map of their property. Sign-ups will begin on July 17.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to attend the informational meeting on Thursday, July 13. Other questions or concerns should be directed to call 606-595-8938, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
This is a developing story.
