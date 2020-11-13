On October 19, 2020, Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order designating $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund. Community Action Agencies across Kentucky are now accepting applications for the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund Program through December 11, 2020 or until funds are depleted.
Interested households should contact their local Community Action Outreach Office on how to apply. To locate their local office, individuals can call 800-456-3452 or visit www.capky.org.
In Knox County, contact KCEOC Community Action at 606-546-3152.
The fund can assist households with income up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Level that have suffered financially due to COVID-19, covering up to $500 for past-due water or wastewater bills. For a limited number of households, the fund can pay up to $200 for past-due electric or natural gas bills, up to two times.
All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at time of application:
· Most current utility bill
· Proof of arrearage, payment plan, or disconnect notice for utilities
· Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household
· Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month
For everyone’s safety, Community Action Agencies may provide special accommodations, adjust locations and times, and may ask that applicants follow safety protocols. Because these may change and vary between counties, applicants are encouraged to contact their local Community Action office for more information.
Community Action Kentucky administers Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. More information about Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund, including contact information for all local Community Action agencies and fact sheet can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.
