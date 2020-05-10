In response to the COVID-19 emergency, KCEOC Community Action Partnership (CAP) is now taking applications for an added spring open enrollment period for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2020, or until designated funds are depleted on a first-come, first-serve basis. The program, which is designed to help low-income households offset home energy costs, has increased income eligibility requirements to 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. The benefit amount awarded is based on an individual’s income and primary fuel type. Benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor in the form of a voucher.
All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at time of application:
• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.
• Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.
• Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.
• The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.
To schedule an appointment to apply, please contact LIHEAP staff at 606-595-8062 or 606-546-3152 extension #305. We are offering Curbside Application Assistance!!
KCEOC CAP subcontracts the LIHEAP program through Community Action Kentucky which administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receives the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.