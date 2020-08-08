During this Covid-19 pandemic all of our lives have drastically changed in many ways. KCEOC Community Action Partnership has also changed in many ways to keep our staff and clients safe. We have implemented new policies and guidelines to go the extra mile to continue needed services safely.
The KCEOC Summer Feeding Program has implemented many changes for staff and the children we serve. It is critical to ensure all safety measures are in place to provide such an essential need to the community while school is not in session. Some of the changes include temperature checks of staff daily, masks and gloves are required during food preparation, setup and delivery.
During the Summer Feeding mobile route a serving table is placed six feet from the serving vehicle. A barrier of milk crates are placed three feet from the sides of the food service vehicle and in front of the serving table. Food is placed on the table by staff, and the children are allowed to receive the meals once the staff has returned to the service vehicle. Upon completion of the meals service, staff is instructed to sanitize the table and milk crates and return to the vehicle and remove used gloves and paper towels and place them in a trash bag, then sealed and placed in a fresh trash bag. Trash is discarded upon arrival to the Central Kitchen at the main office.
The KCEOC LIHEAP Summer Cooling Program is now doing drive-up applications where clients park in front of the main office to be served. Also, we are providing electronic and mail applications to minimize in person traffic. Staff is required to have their temperature taken daily, wear masks at all times, along with gloves. LIHEAP clients are required to wear masks while applying, even in their vehicle. Applications are done by appointment only, and you may set up an appointment by calling 606-546-3152.
The KCEOC Senior Citizens Center has undergone many changes during this pandemic. At the Senior Citizens Center all staff wears masks, gloves, and stays 6 feet away from each other and the clients. There are no longer congregate meals provided in the center. KCEOC is offering drive by meals in the parking lot at 11:30 am Monday through Friday.
The Senior Citizens Center also is doing home delivered meals, and has expanded so that more meals and people receive them delivered. The delivery driver leaves the meal at the door at a predetermined location (porch/furniture) and time. They do not come in direct contact with clients. Homemaking Services in the home are being provided with caution. Temperatures are taken, masks are worn, and gloves are provided. Laundry and grocery shopping Services are provided with the same caution taken. At this time no transportation services are being provided.
The KCEOC Head Start Program has made many changes to keep our Head Start children and staff safe. Every classroom and office has a PPE kit for our staff to utilize when they’re in the centers or offices. We do health screenings and temperature checks on all staff in a designated entry location at every site. Foggers/misters with disinfectant have been purchased for every location that we are using to disinfect on a regular basis – after the children are gone. Parents call our Early Head Start classrooms from their car when they arrive. A designated staff member goes out to the car, conducts the health screening and temperature checks on the child, has the parent sign the child in (preferably with their own pen) and brings the child into the center.
Also, we are allowing no volunteers, interns, students, etc. to come in to the centers or offices. All necessary persons that come in to the centers, including delivery, other staff or service providers have to go through the health screening and temperature check process before being allowed into the building. They must wear a face mask while in the center. We have modified traffic flow in the centers/offices to minimize contact between staff and staff and children. And families have the option to continue receiving virtual services, which include but is not limited to weekly well-checks and education packets if not comfortable returning to in-person services.
The KCEOC Weatherization program has also underwent changes. They now prohibit handshaking and must maintain social distancing of six feet, frequent hand washing that lasts at least 20 seconds, and regular use of hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are unavailable, avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands, and conduct routine daily disinfecting of equipment and tools being used in the field. Also, using extra precaution when completing applications and inspections, and using digital signatures when possible. Clients may be deferred for up to 120 days due to the COVID-19 concerns, which may include, but are not limited to, COVID-19 infection in the household, fears of COVID-19, or client vulnerability due to age and/or health issues. In cases of COVID-19 infection in the household, the household must quarantine for 14 days and exhibit no other COVID-19 symptoms before the KCEOC can begin Weatherization services to the home. In cases where clients decline Weatherization Program requirement services due to fears of COVID-19, the clients may contact KCEOC at any time to initiate services, provided all safety precautions are followed by KCEOC. Finally, clients are being screened over the phone before personal contact is made with staff.
KCEOC will continue to implement measures to keep a safe facility during this time while every ones safety is our main concern while providing our services. If you need assistance, or have questions, please contact our office at 606-546-3152.
