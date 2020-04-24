KCEOC logo
In following Governor Beshear's directive, all KCEOC Head Start/Preschool classrooms will remain closed through the end of this school year. All Early Head Start classrooms will remain closed, and Home Based services will be cancelled until further notice.
 
Meal delivery and pickup services will continue until further notice. We will post ending dates for meal services at a later time. Please stay home, stay safe, and stay healthy. Thank you.

