KCEOC Community Action Partnership was recently selected as one of the 2022 Best Nonprofits to Work For. The NonProfit Times, the leading national business publication for nonprofit managers, has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify nonprofit organizations where leaders have excelled in creating quality workplaces.
This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the nonprofit industry, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of only 50 non-profit organizations nationwide.
Nonprofits from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine Best Nonprofits to Work For. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated organization's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.
The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top nonprofits and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the ranking.
Paul D. Dole President/CEO KCEOC CAP states, “I am very proud to have KCEOC Community Action Partnership recognized as one of the best nonprofits to work for nationally, I am even prouder that it was our employees that voted us as a Best Nonprofit to Work For. It is through their hard work, belief in the agency and what the agency does to serve the community that makes us an agency of excellence. I truly believe we are the Best Nonprofit to Work For because we have the best people working for KCEOC CAP. It has always been a part of our culture to act as one family and I have never been let down by our collective spirit to abide by our Community Action Promise, to help people help themselves and each other.”
