KCEOC wants our community to know that we are here for you during the COVID-19 crisis and will be doing everything we can to support those in need. As an essential service provider, we continue to be on the ground, ready to respond, and ready to act.
KCEOC’s LIHEAP Crisis Program has been extended through the entire month of April. The program assists with heating costs for both metered and unmetered fuel sources. In order to maintain the safety of our customers and staff, we are only taking appointments for the program. An application by Appointment only can be made from April the 1st through April 30th. Please contact KCEOC at 606-546-3152 to schedule an appointment.
Thank you to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services for providing this additional support!
