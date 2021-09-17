In their first home game in over a year, the Knox Central Panthers are going to recognize and celebrate future Panther football players. Members of the Panther Football League, and Knox County middle school will be recognized at halftime of the Panthers' game against the Paintsville Tigers this Friday, in Knox Central's first home football game in over a year.
"It will really mean a lot to these kids to be recognized on a big stage, under the Friday night lights," said PFL Board Member Cory Smith. "We want to build a solid foundation in our junior league that will continue to improve our football program for years to come. Our kids have put in a lot of hard work throughout the season and I’m glad they will be recognized for that."
"We are looking forward to our home opener in front of the Blue and Gold," said KCHS coach Travis McDaniel. "It has been a year since we have played at home, and our players are ready to go."
"With that being said, we are excited to welcome in, and celebrate, our future Panthers on 'youth night'. Youth players will be fed pizza, be granted free entrance, and introduced at halftime. This is a big night for us. We are trying to build our brand, and build one football program for all of our Panthers."
"I love seeing the little guys run around, watch us play under Friday night lights, and really take in the importance of football in a small town," he added. "I hope they look at our guys and dream of that being them one day."
