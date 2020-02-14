As high school athletic programs across the state look to add programs to their competitive lineup, Knox Central High School is already making history in its first year of wrestling.
Sophomore Seth Huff, competing in the 220 weight division, won at the regional championship and is headed to the State Tournament this weekend, February 14-15, at the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park.
Being the first year for wrestling, many students did not know what to expect. Coach Hunter Luttrell said, “it’s collegiate freestyle wrestling and they have picked up on it quick.” He continued to say that it does not matter your weight or if you are a boy or a girl, its you against someone else in your same weight division.
