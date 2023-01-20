The Knox County Middle School 7th grade boys basketball team made quick work of North Laurel on Thursday, besting the Jaguars 57-19 in play at the KCMS gym.
KCMS 7th grade boys basketball makes quick work of North Laurel
- By Larry Spicer, Reporter
Larry Spicer
Reporter
