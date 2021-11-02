Knox Central middle school football player Johnathan Hobbs was named honorable mention for middle school player of the year.
Knox Central middle school coach Jason Baker praised Hobbs' leadership and talent, stating that he expects Hobbs to succeed in life, and that his goal is to create not only good football players, but good men.
"John was named honorable mention for middle school player of the year," said Brown. "He’s a great kid. I go to church with the family at Swan Pond Baptist Church. He plays every position for us from wide receiver to quarterback. On defense, he plays outside linebacker and safety. He also returns kicks on special teams. He’s a great practice player that’s always leading the team with his leadership abilities, and is just an all-around standout kid."
Brown highlighted that Hobbs' talents extend beyond the football field.
"He’s also on the baseball and basketball team," he said. "I feel like John will succeed at whatever he chooses to do in life, and he’s a great young man. I’ve told my kids all year that we’re here to learn about football, but my end goal is to make them productive members of society and just good people. John is a great example of this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.