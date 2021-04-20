Knox County Middle School
Football/Athlete Weightlifting
When?: Starts Tuesday May 4th, from 3:30pm- 5:00pm
(Tuesdays and Thursdays)
Where?: at the Knox County Middle School Weight Room (Inside the basketball Gym).
Who Can Participate?: Anyone. 7th graders and 6th graders incoming to KCMS who are interested in playing football at KCMS. Any other students who are interested in lifting weights, getting healthier, or any athlete from another sport/activity who is not currently in season.
Contact: Nick Cole at Knox County Middle School for more Information.
Phone: 606-545-5267
Email: nick.cole@knox.kyschools.us
