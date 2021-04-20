Stock weight

Knox County Middle School

Football/Athlete Weightlifting

When?: Starts Tuesday May 4th, from 3:30pm- 5:00pm

(Tuesdays and Thursdays)

Where?: at the Knox County Middle School Weight Room (Inside the basketball Gym).

Who Can Participate?: Anyone. 7th graders and 6th graders incoming to KCMS who are interested in playing football at KCMS. Any other students who are interested in lifting weights, getting healthier, or any athlete from another sport/activity who is not currently in season.

Contact: Nick Cole at Knox County Middle School for more Information.

Phone: 606-545-5267

Email: nick.cole@knox.kyschools.us

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you