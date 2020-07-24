While the way students learn may look different come August, schools in Knox County are encouraging families to complete the required enrollment forms as soon as they can.
The forms are available at any Knox County elementary school, many of which will have them outside the office entrance in the lobby or outdoors. There is also a box setup next to the vending machine at the Board of Education’s annex building with the forms.
“Right now we want families to locate and fill out the enrollment forms or application for preschool as soon as they can,” said Frank Shelton, spokesman for the district.
Shelton said the most important forms being accepted right now are those for preschool and kindergarten.
“Preschool is an application process that families must go through for placement. Kindergarten is one of those grades that until you have expected numbers, you do not know how many teachers and classrooms you will need. It varies each year.”
Preschool, kindergarten, and enrollment forms for all other students grades 1-12 may be returned to the student’s school Monday through Thursday, 9am until 2pm.
“We are encouraging families to pick up the forms first, take them home and complete them, then bring them back when they are finished,” explained Shelton. “This will reduce the amount of time families are in our building and reduce the likelihood of waiting in line.”
Shelton explained that the enrollment forms for grades 1-12 are all the same, and can be obtained at any school. “If you have a child that attends an elementary school, one at the middle school, and one at the high school, you will only need to visit one of those to pick up three enrollment packets. It’s all the same.”
All forms are also available for download and printing on the school district’s website, www.knoxkyschools.com in the Road Back to School section.
“We are asking families to return these forms to school by August 13 to allow our clerks enough time to enter the data to allow principals and teachers to begin assigning students and determining A and B scheduling for the start of the year.”
If students are new to Knox County and are moving from another state, those families are asked to call the school and setup a time for the clerk or principal to review the information that is needed. Students that are transferring from one school to another in the district, with an example being from Flat Lick to Dewitt, do not have to provide any additional information other than completing the enrollment forms and returning them to Dewitt in this scenario.
