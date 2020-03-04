Knox County’s elementary schools competed in the Region 28 Governor’s Cup competition held at Barbourville Elementary on Saturday, February 29.
Knox County Public Schools has released a list of their winners from the competition. A complete list of results from all schools in region 28 is online at http://my.kaac.com/ASAP/Results/Elementary/Region/28/Year/2020
- Central Elementary’s Future Problem Solving Team tied for first place.
- Jace Foley, Jesse D. Lay Elementary, tied for fourth place in mathematics.
- Brady Napier, Central Elementary, placed fifth in science.
- Jace Baker, G.R. Hampton Elementary, placed 2nd in social studies. Jagan Price, Central Elementary, placed in a four way tie for third.
- Braxton Broughton, Jesse D. Lay Elementary, placed 4th in Language Arts.
- Jace Baker, G.R. Hampton Elementary, placed 2nd in composition.
Central Elementary placed fourth overall at the competition, including fourth in Quick Recall, and earned the Hume Sportsmanship Award from competing schools.
Elementary schools in Region 28 include Barbourville City School, Boston Elementary, Central Elementary School, Corbin Elementary, Dewitt Elementary School, G.R. Hampton Elementary School, Girdler Elementary School, Jesse D. Lay Elementary School, Lynn Camp Elementary School, Oak Grove Elementary, Pleasant View Elementary, Whitley Central Intermediate School, Whitley Co. North Elementary School, and Williamsburg Elementary School.
“A big thank you to all the volunteers that came from all Knox elementary schools that helped make it a success,” said Jennifer Carey, coordinator of gifted and talented for Knox County Public Schools.
