As schools across the Commonwealth and nation are in the news about the number of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 or being quarantined for exposure, the Knox County Public Schools have established a COVID-19 dashboard. In the prior school year, a dashboard system was established that required all Kentucky school districts to report their cases. This year, the Kentucky Department of Education and Kentucky Public Health have not required reporting.
In an effort to provide accurate information to our staff, students, families, and the community, the dashboard system is being launched prior to the Labor Day weekend holiday. The dashboard shows information that was reported by each school on Wednesday, September 1. Looking ahead, the dashboard will be updated each Wednesday with the latest reported cases inside our schools.
Current data shows that the percentage of teachers and students that have either tested positive or are in quarantine due to exposure to an individual is in the single digits. Through proper mitigation methods occurring in our schools, we hope that the percentages continue to be in the single digits or none being reported.
The dashboard is located on the KCPS website at www.knoxkyschools.com/covid19. A link appears on the district's homepage and social media posts announcing the dashboard have been made and future ones are scheduled.
Parents and guardians are reminded if their child or anyone in the household begins to experience symptoms of COVID-19, please keep your student home, consult a healthcare provider, and notify the school office. Also, if your child has tested positive or has been quarantined, state law requires that you contact your child’s school as soon as you receive the notification. If you do not know the telephone number for your child's school, visit the KCPS website or call (606)546-3157 to be transferred to their attendance clerk.
