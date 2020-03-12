Release from the Knox County Public Schools:
The Knox County Public Schools look forward to meeting our incoming kindergarten students and their families. At the same time, we want to protect the well-being of the new and existing members of the KCPS family.
A decision has been made to postpone kindergarten registration in the Knox County Public Schools. It was originally set to begin in schools on Monday, March 16, 2020.
While there is not an immediate health risk in our schools due to the new virus, we are taking steps to reduce visitors on our campuses. There continue to be cases of influenza, common cold, and cough in our region. By limiting visitors we are reducing the number of people in high traffic areas of our buildings and reducing the risk of additional cases of those illnesses.
We will announce in April the new dates for kindergarten registration.
