After earning their third consecutive region title on Friday night, the Knox Central Boys’ Basketball Team and fans are making plans to return to Rupp Arena this Thursday, April 1.
The tip-off of the Knox Central vs. Ashland Blazer game is set for 8 pm on Thursday. As a result, there will be no after-school activities on Thursday to allow staff and student families ample time to travel to the game after the dismissal of school.
Classes will be canceled on Friday, April 2, with no instruction occurring in person or virtual. Friday’s cancellation will add one day to the end of the school calendar, making Thursday, May 27, the last day of school for students.
The winner of Thursday night’s game will play the second round game on Friday at 5 pm against the winner of Boyle Co vs. Paintsville.
Tickets for the game may be purchased on Ticketmaster. Knox Central is the home team on Thursday with preferred seating in sections 38, 39, 40, 41, 238, 240, 241. No general admission tickets will be sold at the school.
