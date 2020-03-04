Families of rising kindergarten students in the Knox County Public Schools have two weeks this March to register their child for school this coming fall. Students entering kindergarten must be five years old on or before August 1.
Registration will take place at each Knox County elementary school the week of March 16-20 from 9 am until 2 pm daily. Registration is on a walk-in basis during that period of time.
For families that are unable to make it to their child’s school during that week or during those hours can register their child at the Knox County Board of Education Annex (199 Daniel Boone Drive, Barbourville) beginning March 30th through April 3rd from 1 pm to 7 pm daily. It does not matter which school your child will attend if you register at the Annex.
Our Save the Children staff will be assisting families with the registration process. There will be free items available plus a drawing for prizes.
Families should bring the following items with them in order to register their child: birth certificate, social security card, immunization certificate, physical exam, eye exam, dental exam, and hearing screening.
Families are also invited to take part in our kindergarten readiness weekly group meetings. Play Learn Groups are for children ages 3 to 5 and their caregiver. With three locations to choose from, the meeting is to promote early literacy and math skills. It also exposes your child to a group setting, preparing them for kindergarten. The weekly groups meet at the Knox County Health Department on Tuesdays at 12 pm, Knox County Public Library on Wednesdays at 10 am, and in the Student Center at Union College on Thursdays at 12 pm. Each meeting is one hour long, provided at no cost, and includes free books and snacks. For more information contact Brittany Carnes at (606)546-3157, ext. 2434.
